Climate change is fueling more flooding in Pennsylvania and throughout the Ohio Valley. This week, we’ll look at the relationship between climate change, flooding and extreme weather. And we’ll hear about how one town in Pennsylvania is trying to get ahead of the problem
Plus, it’s the 60th anniversary of the publication of a book that questioned the indiscriminate use of synthetic chemicals and became an instant classic: Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring. We also have news about zero-emissions buses in Pittsburgh, a big solar buy in Centre County, and bigger rebates for electric vehicles in Pennsylvania.
Additional story links:
- Heavy rain, steep slopes and climate change contributed to catastrophic eastern Ky. floods - Eastern Kentucky was devastated by flooding in late July. “I honestly don’t think this area has seen anything like this, at least, in recorded history.” It can expect more in a warming world.
- In Pa., climate change can increase flooding risk. This community is seeking solutions - In Middletown, Pa., flooding is happening where it never happened before. Now, it's looking for answers. One solution could be in Iowa.
- Rachel Carson’s ‘Silent Spring’ turns 60. Why it still resonates - The instant classic warned that chemicals could have unintended consequences on the environment. That same warning could be given today.
- Pittsburgh Regional Transit pledges to eliminate tailpipe emissions from its fleet by 2045 - PRT will replace its diesel fleet with greener buses by 2045. It estimates it will spend $1 billion in the next two decades.
- Former Pa. environment secretary to lead green lobbying group - Patrick McDonnell stepped down as DEP secretary in July. He will now lead PennFuture.
- Centre County school district, governments and utilities hope to go solar in a group buy - Fifteen Centre County entities are banding together to buy solar energy that could cover all their electricity needs for up to 25 years.
- Higher electric vehicle rebates are now available in Pennsylvania - The maximum state rebates for electric vehicles are now $2,000 or $3,000, depending on household income. State rebates can be combined with new tax credits from the federal government.