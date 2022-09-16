Climate change is fueling more flooding in Pennsylvania and throughout the Ohio Valley. This week, we’ll look at the relationship between climate change, flooding and extreme weather. And we’ll hear about how one town in Pennsylvania is trying to get ahead of the problem

Plus, it’s the 60th anniversary of the publication of a book that questioned the indiscriminate use of synthetic chemicals and became an instant classic: Rachel Carson’s Silent Spring. We also have news about zero-emissions buses in Pittsburgh, a big solar buy in Centre County, and bigger rebates for electric vehicles in Pennsylvania.

