A Pennsylvania-based driller is promoting its own data showing fracking poses no health risks. But public health experts are skeptical. Erie residents have questions about how a huge, proposed plastic recycling plant could impact them. We’re not going to buy our way out of the climate crisis. What we can do instead.

Also, some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to repeal a regulation that would charge power plants for their climate-warming emissions. New measurements show climate pollution is escaping oil and gas production hubs at an estimated 4 times the amount companies report to regulators. Allegheny County plans to award 5 million dollars in grants to projects aimed at improving the region’s air quality. But no one has applied.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

Additional links:

What can one person do about climate change? Shop smart