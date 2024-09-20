A Pennsylvania-based driller is promoting its own data showing fracking poses no health risks. But public health experts are skeptical. Erie residents have questions about how a huge, proposed plastic recycling plant could impact them. We’re not going to buy our way out of the climate crisis. What we can do instead.
Also, some Pennsylvania lawmakers want to repeal a regulation that would charge power plants for their climate-warming emissions. New measurements show climate pollution is escaping oil and gas production hubs at an estimated 4 times the amount companies report to regulators. Allegheny County plans to award 5 million dollars in grants to projects aimed at improving the region’s air quality. But no one has applied.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Additional links:
What can one person do about climate change? Shop smart
- Gov. Josh Shapiro visits Penn State to promote grants funding sustainable farming - The Agricultural Innovation Grant Program will begin accepting applications on September 30.
- Allegheny County is offering $5M to support clean air projects. No one has applied - Municipalities and organizations can submit ideas for fleet electrification, tree canopy expansion, equipment electrification, and climate resiliency/adaptation projects. But do it ASAP!
- Scientists skeptical of oil and gas company’s claim that its fracking ‘poses no public health risks’ - CNX is conducting its own air emissions testing as part of a collaboration with the state of Pennsylvania.
- Pa. Senate votes to repeal climate program known as RGGI - The Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative is a cap and trade program. Pennsylvania would join 10 other states to cut carbon from power plants.
- Methane emissions much higher than gas industry targets, study says - A new report says that so much methane is being leaked that it could meet the energy needs of more than half of U.S. homes every year.