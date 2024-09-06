As potato chips get more expensive, is climate change part of the reason? We crunch the numbers. As more flooding, erosion and invasive plants are impacting Pennsylvania’s trails, groups are working to make trail systems more climate resilient. This November, the Pennsylvania legislature could get a makeover. What are the stakes for the General Assembly in this election?

We have news about why environmental groups are suing the EPA over new coke oven rules, why summertime brings more water pollution and what a new federal grant will do to improve the Delaware River watershed.

Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn

