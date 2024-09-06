As potato chips get more expensive, is climate change part of the reason? We crunch the numbers. As more flooding, erosion and invasive plants are impacting Pennsylvania’s trails, groups are working to make trail systems more climate resilient. This November, the Pennsylvania legislature could get a makeover. What are the stakes for the General Assembly in this election?
We have news about why environmental groups are suing the EPA over new coke oven rules, why summertime brings more water pollution and what a new federal grant will do to improve the Delaware River watershed.
Additional Links:
- U.S. Fish & Wildlife Service announce $17M for projects along Delaware River Watershed
- ‘Swimming around in it like a soup’: How crowds temporarily introduce unwanted chemicals into rivers, streams
- Is climate change to blame for the high cost of potato chips? We crunched the numbers - Pennsylvania potato experts say potato chip prices are up because of inflation. But heat and poor growing conditions in the state are playing a role.
- Environmental groups sue EPA over coke oven battery rules - They want the EPA to do more to protect nearby communities from hazardous pollutants like benzene, arsenic, lead and mercury.
- How are Pennsylvania’s lawmakers doing when it comes to the environment? - The Conservation Voters of Pennsylvania's scorecard rates each legislator's vote on bills that the group considers pro- or anti-environmental.
- How volunteers are restoring Pennsylvania’s trails to withstand climate change - Trail managers are rethinking management strategies as climate change brings more heavy rains, flooding and invasive species.