Animal specimens at museums give researchers important clues about the environment. But these collections are at risk. We also talk with an author about an intersectional approach to environmentalism. And residents and activists don’t think new rules go far enough to address air pollution from the Clairton Coke Works.
- N.J. offshore wind developer inks deal to use all union labor - It’s part of a push toward a “just transition” to create well-paying jobs in renewable energy as the country moves away from fossil fuels
- Leah Thomas is trying to build an intersectional environmental movement - The social media influencer and author says the people most impacted should be at the center of environmental policy decisions and education.
- Museums aren’t getting as many animal specimens. Scientists say that’s bad - Museum collections can help scientists get a window into the past to understand the environment and species. Fewer specimens put research at risk.
- Appalachian groups call on Congress to support a modern CCC - Forty Appalachain groups want a new Civilian Conservation Corps to save Appalachia’s economy and address climate change.
- Environmentalists and U.S. Steel clash over Allegheny County air quality regulations - Activists and residents say the new rules are watered down and won't protect public health. Others worry about jobs at the Clairton Coke Works.