This week, candid interviews about what a “just energy transition” means. We hear from Biden’s National Climate Advisor about how the administration will help coal communities in the transition to clean energy, and from the head of the United Mine Workers who says coal workers have sacrificed enough. News about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the push for more accountability for the gas industry in Pennsylvania.

Interviews provided by “Welcome to AppalachAmerica,” a podcast that digs into the big questions around the energy shift: How can we move forward on clean energy when so many people fear they’ll be left behind? Can coal country come out a winner as we tackle climate change? And just what would a “just transition” look like? It’s a production of the Ohio Valley ReSource and Louisville Public Media. Listen to more episodes at AppalachAmerica.org.