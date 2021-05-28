This week, candid interviews about what a “just energy transition” means. We hear from Biden’s National Climate Advisor about how the administration will help coal communities in the transition to clean energy, and from the head of the United Mine Workers who says coal workers have sacrificed enough. News about the Regional Greenhouse Gas Initiative and the push for more accountability for the gas industry in Pennsylvania.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
Interviews provided by “Welcome to AppalachAmerica,” a podcast that digs into the big questions around the energy shift: How can we move forward on clean energy when so many people fear they’ll be left behind? Can coal country come out a winner as we tackle climate change? And just what would a “just transition” look like? It’s a production of the Ohio Valley ReSource and Louisville Public Media. Listen to more episodes at AppalachAmerica.org.
- Head of United Mine Workers Sees a Future for Coal Communities in a Clean Energy Economy - Cecil Roberts supports many of Biden’s plans for infrastructure and renewable energy. But he says coal communities have sacrificed enough.
- Gina McCarthy on Helping Coal Communities as US Transitions to Clean Energy - National climate advisor Gina McCarthy discusses how the Biden administration plans on investing in coal communities as the US transitions to renewable energy.
- Senate Democrats Push for Greater Accountability From Natural Gas Industry - They want more protections for people living near fracking sites. It's a non-starter for Republican lawmakers.
- Environmental Advisory Committees Give OK to Proposed RGGI Rule - The support is a shift in attitude from last year when none of the committees voted to recommend the draft rule.