We head out on a hike for a different perspective on winter. Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf wants to fight climate change but this support of petrochemicals will make that harder to achieve. A new poll splits support in Pa. for a fracking ban. Plus, internal documents show the Trump administration tried to spin climate data about wildfires to promote logging.
Listen on: Apple Podcasts | Spotify | Google | TuneIn
- Trump on Earth: Manipulating Data to Exploit a Disaster - A report in the Guardian shows how the Trump's political appointees at the Interior Department used wildfire science to craft a narrative that forest protection efforts are responsible for wildfires, in order to increase logging.
- Clean Water Group to Start Monitoring Near Proposed Ethane Cracker in Ohio - Freshwater Accountability Project will collect air and water quality data near schools, and daycare and senior centers close to the site in Belmont County.
- Leaning into the Cycle of Nature on a Winter Hike - What's there to see and hear in nature in winter? Turns out, a lot. We head to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve to find out.
- Gov. Wolf’s Budget Proposes Boosting Staff for Environmental Protection - DEP and DCNR would get 25 new staff each. It’s the first time proposed spending from the general fund for environmental protection has risen above $165.6 million in 25 years.
- Wolf’s Support for Petrochemicals Raises Climate Worries as Pennsylvania Tries to Cut Carbon Emissions - Wolf wants to reduce carbon emissions by more than a quarter by 2025 and 80 percent by 2050, but the ethane cracker in Beaver County will make that harder to achieve.