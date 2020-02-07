We head out on a hike for a different perspective on winter. Pa. Gov. Tom Wolf wants to fight climate change but this support of petrochemicals will make that harder to achieve. A new poll splits support in Pa. for a fracking ban. Plus, internal documents show the Trump administration tried to spin climate data about wildfires to promote logging.

Trump on Earth: Manipulating Data to Exploit a Disaster - A report in the Guardian shows how the Trump's political appointees at the Interior Department used wildfire science to craft a narrative that forest protection efforts are responsible for wildfires, in order to increase logging.

Clean Water Group to Start Monitoring Near Proposed Ethane Cracker in Ohio - Freshwater Accountability Project will collect air and water quality data near schools, and daycare and senior centers close to the site in Belmont County.

Leaning into the Cycle of Nature on a Winter Hike - What's there to see and hear in nature in winter? Turns out, a lot. We head to Beechwood Farms Nature Reserve to find out.

Gov. Wolf’s Budget Proposes Boosting Staff for Environmental Protection - DEP and DCNR would get 25 new staff each. It’s the first time proposed spending from the general fund for environmental protection has risen above $165.6 million in 25 years.